Lolita Milyavskaya was interrogated by the police: what happened
The scandalous divorce of Lolita Milavskaya with her fifth husband Dmitry Ivanov is gaining momentum. The ex-singer, who was accused of infidelity and Affairs, announced the hacking of their email and social networks. On this occasion, he went to the police. Hackers gained access to personal correspondence Dmitry, changing a phone number associated. Also hacked his account in Facebook. Personal information already leaked to the network. Matters of the heart and not only can become public.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, Ivanov wrote a statement to the police and requests to initiate criminal proceedings for unauthorised access to information and violation of secrecy of correspondence.
The first suspect allegedly hit Lolita, which doesn’t select the words, commenting on a former lover, who now calls Alphonse. Say the phone number used by the hackers belongs to the singer.
The same Telegram-channel Mash reports that police have questioned the Palladium. Other details not yet reported. It’s possible that Lolita would lead the faithful to clean water and to get proof of his infidelity to the court.
Lolita herself is still possible, the questioning is not commented. There is no information about the incident and Instagram Ivanov. He told me how spending time with a new passion.
In an interview in “the Secret in a million” Lolita shocking candid confessions about Dmitry. She told me how she did not want to marry him, saved from the sect and provided financial.
