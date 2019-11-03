Lolita showed rare video with his daughter
The famous singer Lolita Milyavskaya has published in Instagram video with his daughter.
My eve today!)))… No, stay a little, not spoiled older tricks! Scan the people how you did it). Have Its own independent opinion! Do me comments when I’m wrong! Learn with pleasure! Most importantly, know and remember that I Love you always and just!
"My Eva today!...)... No, stay a little, not spoiled older tricks! Scan the people how you did it). Have Its own independent opinion! Do me comments when I'm wrong! Learn with pleasure! Most importantly, know and remember that I Love you always and just like that!" — she wrote.
Network users actively admire the singer’s daughter and congratulate her with birthday.
“What a good baby!!!” — says one of the users.
“Happy birthday!!! Congratulations to mommy too !)” — adds a second.
“Happy birthday daughter! You are the luckiest mother on earth”, says the third.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” the lolita not managed to avoid scandal in connection with her divorce from fifth husband Dmitry Ivanov. He initiated the process by submitting an application to the court, but the preliminary hearing failed to appear.
