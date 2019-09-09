Lolita told how to divide the property with her husband
Popular singer Lolita Milyavskaya, which is diluted with a young husband Dmitry Ivanov has told, how will they divide the property. The artist hopes that everything will be civilized, and not as in previous marriages. Joint years with Dmitry star calls the happiest in her life. And he says that their marriage was headed, certainly not the Mercantile interest.
With Dmitry they immediately after the wedding, signed the marriage contract, in which everything is well distributed. As it became known, his main condition is that each of the spouses stays with that money. None of the former spouses may not claim each other.
“Under the terms of the marriage contract we go back to what he had before marriage. The property remains in its owner. The exception is officially made gifts”, — said Lolita.
She explained that such a step after a failed previous relationship.
“I’m in cohabitation with one of the men lost a lot of money. Just due to the fact that I didn’t have a prenup. He stole them”, — admitted the singer. But to clarify the name of the careless husband did not.
It is known that she owns an apartment in Moscow, a dacha in the suburbs and a house in Bulgaria.
Lolita admits that painful going through a divorce with Dmitry, with whom she lived in marriage 9 years. She was unable to restrain his emotions — cried during a rehearsal at the “New wave”. A friend said the singer Angelica Varum. She urged potential suitors Milavskaya not to hurt her. Otherwise promised to shoot personally.
