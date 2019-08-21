Lolita was struck by dancing in his underpants at a concert in Kazakhstan (video)
The scandalous Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who recently shone in the occupied Donetsk made in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur Sultan in sheer dress and black shorts.
As you can see in the video, which published the channel Super.ru, IBA performed the song “Titanic” in transparent dress, resembling a nightgown.
View this post in Instagram
Lolita @lolitamilyavskaya enthralled the audience award Nursultan Music Awards, held today in the capital of Kazakhstan. During his incendiary speech, Lola took off the uncomfortable shoes and showed vigorous choreographic steps, and along the figure in a translucent dress. Kazakhstan took the statement of Lolita ovation. #lolita #President #dance And how you dance?
During the chorus she took off her shoes, lifted dress, revealing to the viewer the thighs, buttocks and black panties. During the dance, Lolita continued to sing: “don’t panic, it’s our last day on the “Titanica””.
It seems that dance in his underwear will go down in the history of performances of the singer, as the once-scandalous jumpsuit. Remember him?
“There are beautiful. There is frankly. There are tasty. There are sexy. There is interesting. There truly. There are soulful. There is a cry from the heart. There is a bright shocking. And there are n… n. And this is it. Unfortunately,” write commentators.
We will remind, recently Lolita divorced.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter