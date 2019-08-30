Lolita’s afraid of turning into an aging alcoholic fatty
Popular Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya can no longer contain his emotions. She burst into tears at rehearsals at the “New wave” in Sochi. Later, backstage, she admitted she could not hold back emotions and a breakup with her husband Dmitry Ivanov.
“I’m not as strong as many think. I, too, sometimes excruciatingly painful, same as everyone else, we have sick. Sometimes you don’t know what to do with it. There’s no recipe that will help is universal. For example, I listen to the psychologist Mikhail Labkovsky. He had wise advice, but they don’t help, unless you live all that is in your heart” — confessed the singer.
She admits that her heart is broken, she still can’t accept the fact that their family fortune collapsed. It as you can, trying to establish relations, but her attempts are unsuccessful. And night free is still the official husband only irritate him.
“About what’s going on in my heart, say those many texts that I write Dima in the night, and then apologize for it. But he wisely refers to this and understand everything. I’ve always talked about that, being 12 years younger than me, it is at times wiser than me. And this is his strength. Maybe there are such relationships, when people go and smile at the same time. I don’t want to pretend to be tough, they say, and such do not go away. Yes, from what you want go”, — said Lolita.
For a new relationship she’s not ready yet. To escape from personal experiences help her scene and friends. The singer Anzhelika Varum wrote a sharp post to Instagram, in which he urged potential suitors Lolita not to break her heart and promised to personally deal with offenders.
“To have such friends — is half the battle. Now for me the main thing is not to let them down and not become an aging fat alcoholic”, — with irony said Lolita and added that in the drama has its advantages. Because of nervous stress she lost her appetite. As a result, she lost a lot of weight, waist decreased significantly.
“Waist size decreased by 14 inches — dressers I said. Makeup artists began to like the way I look. Apparently, the nervous system worked this way”, — said Lolita.
