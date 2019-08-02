Lomachenko and Campbell had their first weigh-in: who outweighed (photo)
World Boxing Council (WBC) conducted mandatory weigh-in 30 days before the championship fight between the owner of the titles WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and a contender for belt of our fellow Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
According to the website Boxing Scene, Basil showed on the scales 65,32 kg, while his opponent is 66,86 kg. Note that the limit in the lightweight category — up to 61,235 kg, but according to regulations, in this period the weight of the boxers may exceed the allowable 10% (that is, until 67,36 kg).
A month before the fight, Lomachenko easier Campbell 1.5 kg
Note that prior to the fight, which will take place on 31 August in London at the O2 Arena, Lomachenko and Campbell twice will be the same procedure — two weeks (17 August) and the week (the 24th) before the match.
