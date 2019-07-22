Lomachenko and Campbell held a duel views (video)

Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell

World champion in the easiest weight category, WBA and WBO Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KO’s) and WBC belt holder, Englishman Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KO’s) held a joint press conference.

In addition, the boxers held a duel views.

Note that the “shooting eyes” like present – duel lasted 50 seconds.

Recall that Lomachenko and Campbell have already held a duel of opinions, it was at the O2 Arena in London.

We add that a unification fight will take place in the British capital on August 31.