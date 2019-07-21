Lomachenko and Campbell held a duel views: who “revised” (photo, video)
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) first met face-to-face with his future rival Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
Duel of views took place in the ring, the O2 Arena, where on 31 August will be a unification match for the titles owned by our compatriot (WBA, WBO and Ring magazine), as well as the vacant WBC belt. Boxers did not show up but just for several tens of seconds is not averted from each other’s eyes, completing the event gentlemanly handshake.
“I’m very excited, because in London I won one of the two Olympic gold medals. I like the local audience, because she knows her Boxing. So I’m looking forward to the match. Campbell is quite an experienced fighter, with a great wealth of performances at the Amateur level. He has a high Boxing IQ. The upcoming fight will be very interesting for the fans“, — shared his emotions after the Ukrainian duel of views.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter