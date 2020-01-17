Lomachenko and Lopez gave consent to the holding of a unification bout
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
The fight between world champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) and world champion of the IBF, the American Teofino Lopez (14-0, 11 KO’s) agreed to. This was announced by the Ukrainian promoter Bob Arum.
While Arum said that remains open only the question of the place of combat.
“The fight has already been agreed, Lomachenko and Lopez agreed. The unification fight will definitely take place before the end of may. The main issue remains the place to meet. In my opinion, the fight should happen in NYC at Madison Square Garden, but we have other proposals,” said Arum klitschko-brothers.com.