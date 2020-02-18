Lomachenko announced the official date of the battle for the title of absolute world champion
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
World champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) was named the official date of the unification bout against the winner of the IBF title,boxer of Honduran origin Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s) – may 30.
The fight will take place in new York.
In a joint account Vasyl Lomachenko and the former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik Lomus in Instagram video appeared with cuts fights of boxers.