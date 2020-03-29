Lomachenko apologized to Orthodox Christians for the call to draw crosses on the doors
Vasyl Lomachenko
The world champion in easy weight under version WBO, WBA and WBC Vasyl Lomachenko apologized to the Orthodox for your post in Instagram.
Boxer issued a call for people to draw crosses on the doors. And the said method of drawing a cross on the door.
Later, two-time Olympic champion of Beijing-2008 and London-2012 deleted publishing and posted a new post on Instagram, apologized to the Orthodox for unverified information.