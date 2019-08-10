Lomachenko before the fight in London Mitrofanov helped to defeat a strong opponent in Kiev (photo)
On the evening of Boxing VIP Boxing Party, which takes place on Saturday, August 10, in the “Caribbean Club”, I met a real sports elite.
Among the guests of the event, the main fight will be the fight undefeated Ukrainian Dmitry Mitrofanov (5 wins, 3 of them by Ko, 1 draw) and experienced pole Rafal Yatskevich (50 wins, 22 of them by knockout, 22 losses, 2 draws), so well known in the Boxing world faces as Vyacheslav Senchenko, Sergey Dzinziruk, Viktor Postol, Alexander Walk-Vladislav Sirenko.
Also among the attentive audience and Vasyl Lomachenko, who before his unification fight on August 31 in London with the British Luke Campbell came to Kiev together with his father, Anatoly Nikolaevich did not miss the opportunity to support a friend in a decisive match.
Family support Lomachenko helped Mitrofanov. After 4 rounds, his opponent refused to continue the match.
Photos of “the FACTS”
