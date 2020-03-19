Lomachenko came back to Ukraine: the fight for the title of absolute world champion in jeopardy
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
World champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) arrived in Ukraine on a possible postponement of his fight with world champion under version IBF Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s) due to coronavirus, according to sportarena.com.
The double Olympic champion not confident that a fight will take place in the planned terms. Because of this uncertainty, he arrived Home.
It was reported that the possible transfer of the battle between the athletes has not yet been agreed. Initially the fight was scheduled for may 30 in new York city in the arena “Madison Square garden”.