Lomachenko Campbell: all about the fight
On Saturday, August 31, in London on 20 th O2 Arena will host the fight three championship belts at lightweight (WBA, WBO and WBC) between Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH BETWEEN LOMACHENKO AND CAMPBELL.
Despite the fact that the fight will take place at the home of the rival of our compatriot, the audience in London was met Lomachenko very friendly and Basil is a hit among British fans very popular.
Bookmakers see a clear favorite of the upcoming match Ukrainian. Odds on his win in the range of 1.05 to 1.08,while the success of the British — 9,0−11,0. Also a high probability of experts that the battle will end prematurely on the outcome of the battle in favor of Basil are the coefficients of 1.37 and 1.51, in favor of Campbell 13,0−15,0.
By the way, at the pre-match press conference, a funny thing happened. When the time came photography, Lomachenko took two of his championship belts — WBA and WBO and Campbell vacant WBC. Basil did not fail to resent the laughter in the hall, turning to the Brit: “Where did you get it?”
View this post in Instagram
It’s mine more days #loma
Note that in the undercard of the main fight of the evening will be such fights.
Connor Cahill (UK) — Dean Jones (UK)
Martin Ward (UK) — Josué Of Bendana (Nicaragua)
James Tennyson (Northern Ireland) — Atif Shafiq (UK)
Savannah Marshall (Great Britain) — Daniele Baschieri (Brazil)
Joe Kordina (UK) — Gavin Gwinn (United Kingdom)
Joshua Boatsi (UK, Ghana) — Ryan Ford (Canada)
Charlie Edwards (UK) Julio César Martínez (Mexico)
Hughie Fury (UK) — Alexander Povetkin (Russia)
The live fight Lomachenko Campbell can be viewed on the TV channel “inter”. The broadcast will begin at 22:00 in the Studio of “Great Boxing” leading experts will discuss the upcoming fight. The battle will start roughly after midnight Kiev time.
