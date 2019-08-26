Lomachenko Campbell: online-stream battle for the three championship belts
The last day of summer, 31 August, in London at the O2 Arena ring that can accommodate 20 thousand fans, will be a battle between the owner of championship belts of WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 2 losses). In addition to our own titles at stake in the upcoming match also will be the WBC belt, which became vacant after the transition in other weight category American Mikey Garcia.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE FIGHT, FOR WHICH YOU WILL BE ABLE TO FOLLOW THE NEWS.
The schedule of mandatory events before the battle
During the last weeks before the fight will be a series of regular events. Open training boxers will be held Wednesday, August 28, at 19:00 (here and further indicated Kyiv time) at the York Hall. The final press conference will be held on Thursday, August 29, starting at 15:00. Finally, in Friday, August 30, at 15:00 at Old Spitalfields Market will be weighting.
Bright promo video of the fight
Words before battle
Vasyl Lomachenko: “I’m happy to be back in London. I have great memories of winning Olympic gold. Every day the arena was filled, and the atmosphere was tense. I think it will be a very technical fight, and you have to earn the respect of local fans because they are passionate, emotional and noisy. I have only great memories of London. I don’t want to say too much. Possible? I have the most difficult fight in my career because Campbell’s height advantage. Maybe it will be for me a big problem, but I never thought about it. I’m just doing my job, train hard and then go into the ring. I’m going to win, that’s all I know. If I had the chance to finish the fight in the opening rounds, I will do so. But if the fight will go the full distance, I won’t have a problem with that” (The Telegraph)
Luke Campbell: “is There any other lightweights who can beat Lomachenko? Actually, I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t really pay attention to other fighters, if I don’t have to fight them. My opinion is that each other will fight two of the best lightweight in the world. This will be an exciting fight. I feel as if I was in top shape. Salido? Between my style and his style is definitely millions of miles. But it’s a fight, so we’ll see what happens. Lomachenko is my biggest challenge in his career. What I will do in the event of victory? Will work on the legacy. I think I can go up to Welterweight. I think this is my best performance in his career, and I want you to see it. I’d be happy to win by any means. If there is a possibility of a knockout, it is fantastic. If not, then not” (Seconds Out)
Boxers have completed their training camp
Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko and Briton Luke Campbell completed their training camp prior to the title fight, as reported on their pages in social networks.
Also, the network got video of the final workout Lomachenko.
Recent fighting boxers (video)
His last fight of our compatriot held April 12, when in Los Angeles (USA) was knocked out in the fourth round of the British Anthony Kroll and defended a championship belt for the WBA and WBO lightweight.
Campbell last time out in the ring on March 15, knocking out in the fifth round of the Mexican Adrian young and becoming the mandatory Challenger for a title fight with our compatriot.
The experts ‘ forecasts
George groves, a former world champion in the super Middleweight division: “I think that not enough people give Luke a chance. They do not see his work from day to day. If you’re thrilled with Lomachenko, you will always be for him. With all due respect to Anthony Kroll, let’s not confuse popularity with skills. Luke would have done the same thing to him. Luke Kroll and different pedigrees, different abilities. We haven’t seen the best of the Hatch. He was knocked down in the 1st round against Linares and lost a split decision in the States — but Linares was one of the best in the world, regardless of weight. People just see the defeat in his record and say: “beat Him”. Don’t write off Luke, the coming historic battle” (The Mirror)
Alexander Lichter, a former coach Alina Shaternikova, Vladimir Virchis and Avtandil Khurtsidze: “performed by Basil I’m waiting for, clearly, highly intelligent Boxing. He has very good skills, good organization of the brain. We will see the Boxing of the highest class. At the same time Vasya has a willingness to take risks, he won’t stay away” (Xsport)
Egis Klimas, Manager Vasyl Lomachenko: “That’s Boxing. Just one shot can turn the whole fight. Because sitting here, a week before the fight, I can’t say with one hundred percent certainty who will win. This is obviously not an easy fight for both fighters, but I am convinced in the victory of Basil. Though Campbell and surpasses it in anthropometric data, I think he will not be able to cope with the speed and technique of the Ukrainian. What I hadn’t been sure I could not say, I will still survive from round to round until the very end of the fight” (VideoBoxing)
Orlando Salido, a Mexican boxer who inflicted Lomachenko only defeat in his career: “I think Lomachenko is a good fighter, but not the leader pound for pound. To defeat Vasily, it is necessary to put pressure on it, to impose on him a fight and beat the case. To box it will not work. We must act firmly, to get Lomachenko to feel uncomfortable in the ring. Luke, you have to impose on your battle and not agree to fight Lomachenko. Punched in the chest. and don’t forget the body shots” (Sky Sports)
Bookmakers practically do not doubt in the victory Lomachenko
Leading Ukrainian and world bookmakers put up their quotes on the upcoming fight, almost did not doubt in the victory of our compatriot, while quite appreciating the probability that the duel will end ahead of time. To win Lomachenko are the coefficients in the range of 1.05 to 1.08 (for Campbell — 9,00−10,80), on the early end of the match in favor of Basil of 1.36 and 1.51 (for similar success of the British — 13,00−15,00).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter