Lomachenko expressed his desire to fight Mayweather
Vasyl Lomachenko
World champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) called the name of the fighter that wanted to fight.
“I would like to compete with the invincible, who is unbeaten. I’d like to try with Mayweather,” Savill Lomachenko in an interview with Top Rank Boxing.
Recall, Floyd last fought with real boxers in 2015.
The final fight of Mayweather was held in new York, the MGM and ended his victory over compatriot Andre Berto with a score of 117-111, 118-110 and 120-108. Thus, Mayweather defended the title of world champion for the WBC and WBA (Super) Welterweight title.
After that, the American held two match against UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Tensin Nasukawa kickboxer under Boxing rules.
Add that to Mayweather for a fight in 2017 has earned more than Ronaldo and Messi together for the year.