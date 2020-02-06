Lomachenko for the fight with Lopez will be awarded with a 7-digit number
Vasyl Lomachenko
For the match against the world champion under version IBF in a light weight, an American of Honduran descent Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s) winner of the title of WBO, WBA and WBC Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) will earn $ 4.5 million, according to MixSport.
For “hi-Tek” it will be a record fee in his career, said the portal.
We will add that after taxes, commissions to the promoter, the Manager and the team, Lomachenko will remain around 2.5 million. half of which he traditionally shares with his father and coach Anatoly Nikolaevich.
A unification bout Lomachenko – Lopez will be held in the spring. Next week may be announced venue and date of the fight.
On the line of battle will be the title of absolute world champion.
Note that among Ukrainians absolute world champion was only Oleksandr Usyk, who won this title in craterface, when he beat Russian Murat Gassiev in Moscow on 21 July 2018.