Lomachenko got a new honorary position in Boxing (photo)
The world champion under versions WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) became the honorary Ambassador of the Olympic games-2020, which will be held next year in Tokyo.
According to the website Insidethegames, our compatriot, which is double Olympic champion (Beijing-2008 and London-2012), the working group of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will participate in the preparation and qualification of the Boxing competitions as well as tournament for the Olympics. Note that the Boxing competition at Tokyo 2020 will be held in the period from 25 July to 9 August.
Meanwhile, former rival Lomachenko Briton Luke Campbell in late August, lost to the Ukrainian on points unifying title fight, expressed outrage over the fact that world Boxing Council (WBC) decided to give his championship belt to American David Haney — and expressed a desire to carry out fight revenge with Basil.
“Hani not even fought for the title, while Lomachenko staged a great fight for the belt. I was the last person who fights for the title. Why didn’t they give me? Understand me, I don’t want no handouts, I am ready to fight for his own. Sometimes, it happens that you can call it unfair, but he just got lucky. I can’t say that they are the best in weight, because there is still fighting Lomachenko. But I can beat all the others. I now only get better and better and remain on the way to winning the belt world champion. A few more fights and I’ll get another title chance. I would like to meet again with Lomachenko. I feel that if I have another meeting with him, I can play much better, “said Campbell in an interview with Boxing Social.
Lomachenko and Campbell in late August, showed excellent Boxing, in which nobody wanted to concede
