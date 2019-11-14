Lomachenko has called the possible cause of the loss of Stud championship belt in a battle with Beterbiev (video)
Vasyl Lomachenko and Alexander Carnations
World champion WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko expressed his opinion regarding the reasons for the defeat of his compatriot Oleksandr gvozdik (17-1, 14 KO’s) in a fight against Russia’s Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KO’s).
Two-time Olympic champion of Beijing-2008 and London 2012 believes that the former holder of the WBC belt at light heavyweight is not enough physical training.
“I think Carnations were not quite physically ready to fight with Beterbiev. But it is difficult to judge. From my experience, I think they are not quite a lot of time devoted to physical training,” said Lomachenko in an interview with RADIO KORDON.
“Train him? I? No, of course. Do not even think about coaching. Don’t see yourself in this,” said one of the best Ukrainian boxers of all time.Recall that the Stud was lost to the Russian a technical knockout in the tenth round, before three having been knocked down.
After the battle, the Ukrainian spent three days in hospital Philadelphia.
After winning Beterbiev unified world titles in two versions – IBF and WBC.