Lomachenko has published in social networks a video about the Orthodox spirit against the background of Russian special forces (video)

January 9, 2020

Ломаченко опубликовал в соцсетях видео о православном духе на фоне российского спецназа (видео)

Vasyl Lomachenko

In Instagram, the Ukrainian boxer, the world champion under versions WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko has a video “glorifying the power of the Orthodox spirit”, in which there are Russian special forces.

In the credits also brought appreciation for “assistance in the sets of Polite people” – a euphemism for members of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in military uniform without insignia.

