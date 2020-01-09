Lomachenko has published in social networks a video about the Orthodox spirit against the background of Russian special forces (video)
Vasyl Lomachenko
In Instagram, the Ukrainian boxer, the world champion under versions WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko has a video “glorifying the power of the Orthodox spirit”, in which there are Russian special forces.
In the credits also brought appreciation for “assistance in the sets of Polite people” – a euphemism for members of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in military uniform without insignia.
