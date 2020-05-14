Lomachenko in the current year will not be able to become the absolute world champion
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofilo Lopez
The world champion under version IBF lightweight champion American Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s) in Instagram said that his fight against the holder of three championship belts for the WBA, WBO and WBC, Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) is cancelled.
“The fight against Vasyl Lomachenko will not. He is in Ukraine and can not fly in USA because of the ban on flights. He cannot fly in the USA.
We tried to arrange a fight with Devin Haney — but they didn’t want.
Unfortunately, a lot of guys in the top 15 IBF ranking in my lightweight division are now not in the US. Damn,” Lopez said.
Recall, the battle for the title of absolute world champion in the lightweight division originally was to take place on may 30 in new York.