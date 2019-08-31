Lomachenko knocked down with a confident win Campbell: the full video of the fight
On Saturday, August 31, in London at the O2 Arena was the fight between the owner of championship belts of WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) and mandatory Challenger for the vacant WBC title by Briton Luke Campbell (20 wins, 16 of them by knockout, 3 losses).
The Briton, though was considered as the obvious outsider, showed good Boxing, and fans Lomachenko around the world had pretty worried during the match. Campbell tried not to play defensively, but when Lomachenko has shortened the distance and got the Hatch to your attacks, the British had hard times. Several times after a series of attacks from the Ukrainian Luke was on the verge of a knockout (once, in the 11th round, he was still in it, down to the knee), but still survived to the end of the battle. However, knowing that at points he’s clearly lost, the Briton immediately in the ring, congratulated Vasily deserved victory.
Thus, Lomachenko defended his championship belt to the WBA and WBO, and also won the vacant WBC title. For the title of absolute world champion in the lightweight Ukrainians can get the IBF belt, which is owned by Ganz, Richard Commies (29 wins, 26 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
Recall the “FACTS” led online broadcast of the battle Lomachenko — Campbell for three world titles in the lightweight division.
