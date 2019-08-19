Lomachenko received original support from the Ukrainian paratroopers (video)
On the last day of the summer world champion in the easiest weight category, WBA and WBO Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KO’s) and WBC belt holder, Englishman Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KO’s) in London will hold a unification bout.
In anticipation of this event the Ukrainian paratroopers presented a video in support of his compatriot.
Lomachenko Jr. posted a video on the page in Instagram and thanked the athletes for their support.
The paratroopers jumped from the plane, holding a photo of the boxer and his father and coach Anatoly Lomachenko.
Note, before Lomachenko and his opponent were the mandatory weigh-in two weeks before the fight.
In the end, the Briton was heavier Ukrainian to 1.5 kg.
The results of the weighing:
Lomachenko – 62,78 kg
Campbell 64,27 kg