Lomachenko showed his “big brother”: a network of in shock (video)
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) has published on his page in Instagram the comic movie, which introduced its subscribers (their boxer 1.5 million) with his big brother Paul.
Brother Paul
Fans of Basil just exploded with comments, the number of which is less than a day gets to thousands.
“Champ, but we already knew that you’re not from this planet“
“Ahaha suspicious that You Anatolich glasses“
“Sho Pasha so cocky?“
“Basil you are like did not miss much in the head“
“what Pasha? We think Cirrus did not recognize“
“In short, green is dressed Beleniuk”
Apparently, the name “brother” Lomachenko was in honor of the main character of the film “sex: the Secret materialchik” (in Ukrainian dubbing “Probulary Pavlo”) — a fun space alien, for whom hunting intelligence agents, but he eludes them and goes on his ship, which crashed on Earth over 60 years ago.
Note that now Lomachenko is located in Kiev, preparing for his upcoming fight with Briton Luke Campbell is at stake which will be the champion belt of Ukrainian, as well as the vacant WBC title at lightweight.
