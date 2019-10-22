Lomachenko, Sr. was presented the WBC (video)
Anatoly Lomachenko
World Boxing Council (WBC) has awarded the famous Ukrainian coach Anatoly Lomachenko is a special belt for his contribution to the development of Boxing.
Note that the award Lomachenko Sr. handed his son and ward, holder of three championship belts for the WBA (Super), WBO and WBC Basil, and a former undisputed champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik, who also trained under Anatoly Nikolaevich.