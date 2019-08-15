Lomachenko, Svitolina and others: which of the athletes entered the hundred most influential Ukrainians
Popular magazine “New time” has made a rating of the 100 most influential people of Ukraine. Entered it and four athletes.
On 44-th place is the world champion of WBA and WBO lightweight Vasyl Lomachenko behind him is former world champion in the first heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk. 81st place went to the best tennis player of Ukraine 24-year-old Elina Svitolina, and 99-th place was taken by six-time world champion in fencing sabre fencer Olga Kharlan.
Also in the list of most influential Ukrainians included the President of FC Shakhtar Rinat Akhmetov (3rd place), former President of the “Dnepr” Igor Kolomoisky (4th), a former world champion in the heavyweight Vitali Klitschko (20th), former President of FC Metalist Aleksandr Yaroslavskyy (41st), honorary President of “Vorskla” Konstantin Zhevago (61st), former President of the Ukrainian football Federation and Vice-President of UEFA Grigoriy Surkis (76th) and former President of the Donetsk “metallurg” Sergei Taruta (93rd).
Note that the top 100 was formed with the participation of 74 experts. The editors of “NV” is similar to the list for the 13th time.
