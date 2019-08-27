Lomachenko told what she wants to do after retirement (photos, video)
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) admitted it has no plans to fight for too long, and told what to do after completion of professional career.
“I don’t want to go into the ring at the age of Pacquiao (in December the legendary Filipino will celebrate 41 years. — AVT.), it’s too much. I train with four years. I was born a boxer. Something always has to end. I want to hunt, want to fish every day. Now I can’t do this because I train every day. My motivation, my goal is the absolute champion in the lightweight division. Don’t know what happens after that“—reports the words of our boxer BBC news channel.
Lomachenko success in fishing is impressive
At the same time in a recent interview with TV channel “inter” Basil admitted that can become a trainer in only one case. “I will train only if my son wants to become a champion. Then of course I’ll help him. And to start my coaching career I will not plan to engage in professional fishing and drifting (Motorsport, characterized by the use of controlled drift at the maximum possible to keep the track speed and angle to the trajectory. — Ed.)”, — admitted Lomachenko.
Recall that his next fight Lomachenko will be on Saturday, August 31 in London against Brit Luke Campbell. At stake the match will be the champion belt, owned by our compatriot, as well as the vacant WBC title.
