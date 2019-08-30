Lomachenko tried at a press conference to take the vacant WBC belt at Campbell (video)
August 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Vasyl Lomachenko
Tomorrow night in London will be a fight at lightweight between world champion of WBA and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.
In addition to the zones that belong to the Ukrainian, at stake will be standing and vacant WBC belt.
At a press conference before the fight, Vasily brought his two belts. Organizers also brought the vacant WBC belt, which was immediately occupied by Luke.
This gesture of “goodwill” it is not like the Ukrainian, and he tried to take away the belt at the time of photographing.
“Why are you holding him? This is my belt,” said Lomachenko Campbell and took the WBC belt with the other hand.
The applicant was not released “prey”. So stood the two fighters, holding on to one belt.