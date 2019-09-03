Lomachenko was named war with Russia “carve top”
Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), recently joined three championship belts for the WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight title in a fight with Luke Campbell, which took place in London, shared his vision of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which continues in 2014.
“You know, I have many friends from Russia. I was friends with them since childhood. These were the guys that we competed when we were juniors, cadets, we grew up together, many times at a competition, training camp. And the fact that we have some kind of political tense situation between Russia and Ukraine… I can’t sever ties with his friends due to the fact that the top is some kind of carve-up. But honestly, it’s not my business and I don’t want to go there and to comment on anything, “said Basil in comments to the Russian service of the BBC.
Note that this is not the first resonant statement by the representative of the Ukrainian Boxing on the political situation and the military conflict with Russia. Not so long ago Alexander Gvozdik expressed that he does not believe in Russia’s attack on Ukraine (with the already proven facts of the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea) and Oleksandr Usyk admitted that watching videobloom former Ukrainian journalist Anatoly Sharia, which since 2012 lives abroad and is Pro-Russian propaganda to discredit Ukraine.
