Lomachenko was pushed in the rating of the best boxers in the world
Reputable Boxing magazine The Ring oblikovan your updated rating of the best boxers in the world P4P (regardless of weight class).
The experts have prioritized the Mexican Soule of Alvarez, who in a recent fight knocked out Russian Sergey Kovalev became the world champion under version WBO in the light heavyweight division, winning the League title already in the fourth weight category.
It is noteworthy that this occurred shortly after Mexican publicly accused the newspaper of being biased towards themselves. “I’m better than Lomachenko and Crawford I do my job better. Because of this ranking, I will not lose sleep. In the end, someone chooses to your taste. Perhaps I was not fond of and will never make the first number. But I feel career first, and it helped me to achieve what I have achieved, “—said Alvarez before the fight with Kovalev in an interview with Boxing Scene.
Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko, who headed until recently, this ranking dropped to second place. The third line is the American Terence Crawford (Welterweight). Fourth place at the Japanese Naoji Inoue, who today, November 7, defeated the Filipino Nonito Donaire and became the champion of the second season of the world Boxing series (WBSS) Bantamweight champion. Closes the top five of another Ukrainian Alexander Usik, not so long ago, successfully debuted in the heavyweight division.
Next on the list is represented by the following boxers: Spence Errol (USA, Middleweight) Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan, Middleweight), Juan Estrada (Mexico, lightest weight), Arthur Beterbiev (Russia, light heavyweight), Manny Pacquiao (Philippines, Welterweight).
Photo Instagram Vasyl Lomachenko
