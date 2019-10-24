Lomachenko was the “franchise” WBC champion
The owner of the belts in the WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10KO) is now the champion of the world Boxing Council (WBC) “Franchise”, according to Boxing Scene.
Vasyl Lomachenko
During the WBC annual Convention, which took place on 23 October in Cancun (Mexico), was considered and approved the request of the promotion company Top Rank for giving Lomachenko a special status of a champion.
This is due to the fact that the Ukrainian promoter Bob Arum wants to arrange his ward in the beginning of 2020 the fight for the title of absolute world champion with the winner of the confrontation Richard Comm Teofilo Lopez.
Since the line is the WBC mandatory contender Devin Haney — now 20-year-old American is not a temporary belt holder in the lightweight division, a full-fledged WBC champion.
Devin Hani
Note that the championship fight for the belt, which still has no Lomachenko – IBF between Commies and Lopez will be held on December 14.
Earlier, Lomachenko said he was not against to spend obligatory protection against Haney — but this will happen only after the conquest of the absolute championship.