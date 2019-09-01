Lomachenko won the third championship belt (photo)
Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko September 1, won in London the British Luke Campbell and his two titles WBA (Super) and WBO added the vacant WBC.
According to “Sportarena”, Ukrainian champion won by unanimous decision (119:109, 119:108, 118:109).
Throughout the fight, Lomachenko controlled the situation and proved to be great in defense, not allowing Campbell to get exactly it.
In the fifth round, Lomachenko pinned the Brit to the ropes, but the bell saved him from a possible knockdown. In the mid-seventh Campbell several times just broke with the left, but by the end of the round, Lomachenko took the initiative.
In the 11th round, Lomachenko was able to send Campbell down, but at the expense of clinch Briton managed to continue the fight. At the end of 12 rounds all judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian champion.
Thus, Lomachenko became the world champion in the lightweight division is already in three versions – WBA, WBO and WBC. To become the absolute world champion Ukrainian left to win a champion belt under version IBF, which is now owned by Richard Commies from Ghana.
The full version of the battle – site of the official translator.