London and South-East England because of the accident were left without electricity (PHOTO)

London and a significant part of the counties of South East England on Friday at the time were left without electricity due to a failure in the National grid. The failure affects traffic, reports TASS.

According to BBC television and radio Corporation, electrical power failures also occurred in Wales, the Midlands and in Scotland.

More than one million inhabitants of the Kingdom were affected by a large-scale failure of electricity supply.

“We have encountered problems that affected the two generators led to power cuts in some parts of the United Kingdom. At the moment the problem is eliminated and the system operates in normal mode. Anyone who continues to face problems at the local level, must contact the operator of its distribution network for assistance”, – stated in the message released by the energy company National Grid.

According to Reuters, a failure affects a railway line operated by the company Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, as well as some lines of the London underground.

The Department of transport for London warned of a possible malfunction of the traffic lights. Passengers were warned of delays of trains and flights. The London underground has stopped traffic on the Victoria line, the Guardian writes.

Company National Rail announced that trains on some lines stopped briefly because of a power outage, but then the power was restored.