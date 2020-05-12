London clubs are against overtime of the season, the English Premier League on a neutral field
The Emirates
Three clubs of the British capital, which are located at the top of the standings of the English Premier League – Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have joined the list of opponents of finishing the season on a neutral arena, reports The Telegraph.
It is noted that the London clubs have the best sponsorship deal on the exploitation of their stadiums and are worried about losing income if they have to play on a neutral field. Earlier openly opposed such a plan 8 teams fighting for survival. Among them the club of Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham”.
It is reported that if the number of opponents reaches twelve, the Premier League will address British government to reconsider the plan for the restart of the season.
We will remind, the government allowed the sports events in the country from 1 June.
Earlier it was reported that the current season of the championship of England can cancel if clubs refuse from the idea to finish the campaign on a neutral field.