London does not guarantee that the Euro 2020

London is not a guarantee of UEFA Euro-2020 in 2021, the year, The Times reports.
Because of the crisis Covid-19 “Wembley”, which should pass the 7 championship matches, including the semifinals and finals, faced a delay in getting legal guarantees from local authorities.
In addition, Wembley must settle the issues of the abolition scheduled for the summer of 2021, the year of concerts.
This indicates that the capital of the UK, yet we do not intend to abandon the matches.
In the UK, according worldometers.info identified nearly 249 thousand cases of infection COVID-19, the number of deaths reached 35 341.
Due to the high level of infection by the coronavirus in the country, in particular the English Premier League may not be renewed as contracted and the members of the English teams.
Add that UEFA postponed the meeting of the Executive Committee, which was planned for confirmation of the venues for the Euro 2020 until mid-June due to unresolved issues concerning both Wembley and stadium “Johan Cruyff” in Amsterdam.