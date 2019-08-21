London expressed concern about the detention by China of an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong. Beijing denies everything (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Chinese foreign Ministry stated that it has no information about the alleged detention of a British diplomat in Hong Kong. “About this situation, I don’t know”, – TASS quoted the short answer to the briefing of the official representative of the foreign Ministry of Gan Shuang.

Earlier Tuesday, Britain expressed concern in connection with information received about the arrest of an employee of its Consulate, returning from Shenzhen in the special administrative region.

According to the news site HK01, we are talking about 28-year-old Simon Chen, who is not back on the job August 9 after the day before went by train for a business event in nearby Shenzhen (Guangdong province) and did not return, though he planned to return on the same day, said the girlfriend of Chen.

Within 10 days of Lee and the relatives of the young man could not get in touch with him. Then the immigration authorities of Hong Kong announced to the girl that the Chinese authorities are held in respect of a young person’s “administrative detention”. The reasons for the detention and whereabouts of Cheng is not known.

London “supporting his family and trying to get more information from the authorities of Guangdong province and Hong Kong,” said the UK foreign office.