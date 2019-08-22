London in any situation do not impose strict border regime with the Republic of Ireland, assured Boris Johnson (PHOTO)

Loading...

UK under no circumstances does not intend to enact strict border regime on the border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. This was stated on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference before the talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron, reports TASS.

“Mr. President, I would like to reiterate the previously expressed thoughts and clearly state that under no circumstances will the government of the United Kingdom will not carry out inspections or impose any restrictions on this (Irish. – Approx. TASS) border. I understand your desire to protect the integrity of the single market, it is very clear, but we believe that there are ways to maintain this integrity, while simultaneously allowing the United Kingdom in full, entirely, to withdraw from the European Union, Johnson said. – We are very pleased to hear it voiced now positive ideas about how this can be done, and in the coming weeks we will think about how these ideas can develop”.

The question of the Irish border is still one of the main obstacles to reaching agreement on the terms Brexit between London and Brussels. The UK government, in particular, concerned “backstop” – spelled out in the draft agreement between the Kingdom and the EU regime, which should in time provide stay North of Ireland in the Customs Union of the EU and the single European market after the implementation of Brexit.

“Backstop” will operate as long as London and Brussels will find a solution that provides transparency of the border on the island. Britain and the EU agreed to reach consensus on this issue before July 1, 2020, but the period may be extended. While the decision about the transparent border is not found, the customs regulations and the EU common market in fact continues throughout the United Kingdom.

“Backstop” is needed in order to avoid rigid boundaries on the island. Now between the Republic of Ireland, and the Server Ireland has a transparent border, open to people, goods and services. But Britain’s withdrawal from the Customs Union will mean the return of physical boundaries. This development threatens to revive the problem of Irish separatism and undermine the results of the British-Irish Belfast agreement of 10 April 1998. This contract is the basis of reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the cessation of terrorist activities of the Irish Republican army (IRA).

In Ireland are still radical groups like the New IRA, Continuity IRA and Arm Na Poblachta. One of them is believed to have arrived in London a few firecrackers as a warning about what will happen if the two territories will reappear the physical boundary.

Supporters of Brexit in the UK is ready to consider “backstop” only as a short term measure. But in London, fear that Brussels will deliberately delay negotiations and prolong the action of this mode, thereby keeping Northern Ireland under its control. As a result, the London or for an indefinite time, partly will be subordinated to Brussels, or will be forced to abandon trade sovereignty over Northern Ireland. None of the options are not satisfied with the “brasilero”.

According to Johnson, “backstop” in the view, insisted on by Brussels, would be “undemocratic and contrary to the sovereignty of the United Kingdom as a state”, as it implies that Northern Ireland indefinitely will remain part of the single market, but it makes the rest of the Kingdom.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government Theresa may predecessor Johnson in the Premiership. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April-may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse. After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister went to Boris Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal if Brussels does not agree with the main requirement of London will not exclude it from the position of “backstop”.