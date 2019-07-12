London resident found the steak like Putin

In the meat Department there was a funny situation.

In the Aldi supermarket buyer found the steak from Angus beef, which reminded him of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports www.facenews.ua

For a piece of meat is 2.99 pounds.

The musician Met Gordon said that he went shopping for tea, but walking past the meat Department, I stopped dead in my tracks:

“I couldn’t believe it. My steak was similar to Vladimir Putin. I passed a couple of times and everytime it is more and more similar to Putin.”

