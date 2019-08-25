London wants EU to pay ‘compensation’ for a Brexit if the output will be no deal (PHOTO)

The UK is not obliged to pay in full compensation in the amount of 39 billion pounds (48 billion dollars) in the event of withdrawal from the EU without an agreement on the terms Brexit. About it as transfers TASS, on Sunday said the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, the TV channel ITV on the sidelines of the summit of the group of seven (G7) in the French Biarritz.

“If we go without an agreement, that is, of course, true that the 39 billion pounds, in fact, more should not”, – he said.

The British government has confirmed widespread media reports that London, at its discretion, reduce the size of compensation for the country’s withdrawal from the EU with 39 billion pounds to 9 billion pounds (11 billion dollars) in case of implementation of Brexit with the absence of a deal.

According to the newspaper Mail on Sunday, no compromise to reach agreement on the terms Brexit may lead to what is agreed with Brussels by the government of Prime Minister Theresa may, the amount of compensation will be reduced to 7 billion pounds ($8.6 billion).

Johnson also pointed to positive signs for British exit from the EU with the deal in recent days. “The presence or absence of agreement depends entirely on our friends. Our partners in the EU and I believe that in the last few days we have achieved a lot of success, Johnson said. I suppose at the moment there is a chance that we will have an agreement, but in order to get agreement, we must be ready to exit (from the EU) without him.”

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April-may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse.

After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister took Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal agreed to with Brussels time, until 31 October, if Brussels does not agree with London and will not be excluded from her “safety” regulations on “backstop” mode (stay North of Ireland in the customs Union of the EU and the European single market after the onset of the transition period Brexit). At the same time, he noted that the conclusion of the deal with Brussels is a priority. In Brussels, in turn, have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to reopen discussion of the main part of the transaction.

“Safety plan” or “backstop” aimed to preserve the transparency of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if the EU and the UK will not be able to reach an agreement on trade. The plan has drawn criticism from many British politicians, who believe that it puts the UK dependent on the EU.