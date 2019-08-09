London was left without electricity due to large-scale failure
On Friday, August 9, there was a massive power outage in the British capital London and some areas in the South East of England. About it writes BBC.
“We are aware of the power outage that affected a significant part of London and the South-East. We believe that this occurred due to a failure in the National power grid,” — said in a Twitter operator of the power networks UK Power Network.
We’re aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid’s network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates.
— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) 9 Aug 2019.
In turn, the National Rail announced that trains on some lines stopped briefly because of a power outage, but then the power was restored.
#Powercut in #ClaphamJunction #blackoutblackout #hopeimontherighttrain pic.twitter.com/WmKJvWevFG
— Josephine (@JayC2317) 9 Aug 2019.
In particular, the failure affects a railway line operated by the company Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, as well as some lines of the London underground.
Thus in administering the transport system of the British capital of the company Transport for London said that the failure affected the operation of street lighting and traffic lights, and caused disruptions in rail transport.
#PowerCut pic.twitter.com/q7WNs98tGp
— sophie (@TT_sophie_GB) 9 Aug 2019.
For its part, the energy company National Grid said the cause of the outage was the failure of two generators.
