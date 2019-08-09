London was left without electricity due to large-scale failure

| August 9, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Лондон остался без электричества из-за масштабного сбоя

On Friday, August 9, there was a massive power outage in the British capital London and some areas in the South East of England. About it writes BBC.

“We are aware of the power outage that affected a significant part of London and the South-East. We believe that this occurred due to a failure in the National power grid,” — said in a Twitter operator of the power networks UK Power Network.

In turn, the National Rail announced that trains on some lines stopped briefly because of a power outage, but then the power was restored.

In particular, the failure affects a railway line operated by the company Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, as well as some lines of the London underground.

Thus in administering the transport system of the British capital of the company Transport for London said that the failure affected the operation of street lighting and traffic lights, and caused disruptions in rail transport.

For its part, the energy company National Grid said the cause of the outage was the failure of two generators.

Лондон остался без электричества из-за масштабного сбоя

As previously reported “FACTS”, because serious complications of weather conditions in certain regions, including in Kiev, in Ukraine, without light remained 205 settlements. In particular, in the night of Friday, August 9, was de-energized towns and villages in the areas of: Sumi — 95, Kiev — 38, Cherkasy — 26, Chernihiv — Zhytomyr 22 — 21 and Kirovohrad is 3.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.