London’s Gatwick airport suspended the sending and receiving of flights due to technical failure (PHOTOS)

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Лондонский аэропорт Гатвик приостановил отправку и прием рейсов из-за технического сбоя (ФОТО)

London’s Gatwick airport in the UK temporarily stopped to carry out sending and receiving of flights due to a failure in the air traffic control. This is stated in the message released Wednesday night by the administration of the air Harbor.

“As of 18:00 (20:00 GMT) Wednesday, 10 July, in connection with malfunctions of control systems air traffic control towers to Gatwick flights suspended. At the moment we, together with the company ANS (Air navigation solutions) that provide services to us dispatching air traffic control, are working to correct the problem as soon as possible, – stated in the message text. – We apologize in advance to all passengers”.

Located South of London Gatwick is the second in passenger traffic airport in the UK. For the year, it serves more than 45 million people. Until 2017, it was considered the busiest in the world airport with one runway, yet according to this indicator, it was not spared the international airport named Chhatrapati Shivaji in Indian Mumbai, reports TASS.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.