London’s Gatwick airport suspended the sending and receiving of flights due to technical failure (PHOTOS)

London’s Gatwick airport in the UK temporarily stopped to carry out sending and receiving of flights due to a failure in the air traffic control. This is stated in the message released Wednesday night by the administration of the air Harbor.

“As of 18:00 (20:00 GMT) Wednesday, 10 July, in connection with malfunctions of control systems air traffic control towers to Gatwick flights suspended. At the moment we, together with the company ANS (Air navigation solutions) that provide services to us dispatching air traffic control, are working to correct the problem as soon as possible, – stated in the message text. – We apologize in advance to all passengers”.

Located South of London Gatwick is the second in passenger traffic airport in the UK. For the year, it serves more than 45 million people. Until 2017, it was considered the busiest in the world airport with one runway, yet according to this indicator, it was not spared the international airport named Chhatrapati Shivaji in Indian Mumbai, reports TASS.