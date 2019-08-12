Loneliness affects the life expectancy
Scientists have proven that loners get sick more often and die sooner than people with a couple or a large number of relatives or friends.
Employees of the Institute for Behavioral medicine from Ohio say that loneliness undermines the immune system of people. The researchers studied the lives of the volunteers who were alone. It turned out that they often had health problems: heart disease and blood vessels, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, obesity and even cancer. The researchers also noted that out of loneliness, people have chronic stress. It also activates the herpes virus.
– People have seriously undermined the health of loneliness, especially in women. Isolation from society leads to stress, because of which appear in various diseases. No wonder it is established that man is a biosocial being, says study co-author Lisa Yaryomka.
Lonely people are more sensitive to pain. The lone wears out faster, the brain, starting an inflammatory process. The ladies observed the same indicators that ladies who have had breast cancer.
Scientists recommend people to expand your circle of friends and not be alone. If there are no friends and relatives, is more likely to go to public places.