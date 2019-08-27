Loneliness: Putin ridiculed the label fotozhabu because of the G7 summit
In the network continue to discuss the possible return of Russia to the international format of the G8 (group of eight).
In particular, Twitter page, “Mid Roissi” published a photo, which Russian President Vladimir Putin stands alone on the background of the two empty chairs. In the photo there is the logo of the “G1 Summit 2019”.
“And Putin today in your summit,” reads the caption to the photo.
In the comments users also joked about the “loneliness” of Putin.
“Yeah, it was G8, left G1,” “All the lonely psychopaths, but a psychopath alone in its” “coming Soon the G3, which will include the country’s straight with the edge of economic and technological prosperity: Venezuela, North Korea and Russia,” write the commentators.