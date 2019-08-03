Long legs and taut ass: Nadia Dorofeeva shown as resting on a yacht (photos)
While the Positive with his wife rest in Italy, his partner in the group “Time and glass” Nadia Dorofeeva also not waste any time. She posted a photo from a private yacht.
“The boat, August. And we are with thee in love,”she commented seductive the.
Nadia poses for the camera in a red swimsuit, which emphasizes the tight buttocks of the singer.
Photo Instagram
Judging by the reviews online, photos they liked.
One user even called Nadia to his beloved mermaid.
We will remind, earlier its a bikini in Greece posted a the soloist of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska and “superblondinka” Olya Polyakova.
