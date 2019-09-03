Long married: pregnant Maria Mironova revealed the secret personal life
Famous Russian actress Maria Mironova, which in the 46 years the second time will become a mother, opened a little privacy and first told about her husband. The daughter of a famous artist Andrei Mironov is outraged by rumors about her person. Especially after in mass media there was information about her new choice, and that Mary became pregnant through the IVF procedure.
Elect of the actress and the father of her child called businessman from Greece. Supposedly they are happy together for five years and got married last year. Wedding have played on the picturesque island of Santorini.
“Nonsense! When I deem it necessary to tell who the kid’s dad, then tell us. It’s not your business. I can write that I’ve been married. Spouse no relation to the film production does not have”, — said Mironov.
The post Instagram has denied information to the media and urged not to believe the tabloids.
Now the actress enjoys vacation in Greece. Together with her beloved, she travels the country, visiting ancient cities and shares his impressions. One of the photos it is partially lit the face of his men.
Maria with trepidation protects privacy and does not comment on the novels. The actress was married to businessman Igor Udalov, the marriage with whom was born a son Andrew. He is now 27 years old. Second husband, the actress was Dmitry Klokov.
Mary also attributed the affair with the actor Alexey Makarov, with whom she allegedly played a secret wedding. But the mother of the actress Ekaterina Gradova it was denied.
“To be honest, talking about Masha and Alexei eerily tired. It’s all true. And who is the real father of the child, I will never tell you!” — said Gradova.
