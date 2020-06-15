Long-term captain of the national team of Ukraine on football has passed in the Russian club
Eugene Iwanyk
37-year-old captain of the national team of Ukraine on football Eugene Iwanyk will continue his career in Nizhny Novgorod “Orghome”. The contract with the goalkeeper is calculated till 2023, the official website Association of mini-football of Russia.
The last club was born in Zaporozhye Kiev was “Hit”. Previously, he played for “Zaporozhkoks”, capital “INTERGAS” Lviv “Time”, the Kharkiv “locomotive”, “Hurricane”, the Russian “Dina” and the Armenian “Leo”.
Ivanek six times won the championship and three times winner of the Cup of Ukraine. In 2016, Eugene entered the top ten best goalkeepers of the world.
“Orghim” was released in the playoffs of the Russian championship, which will resume in August.