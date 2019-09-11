‘Look at these two people’: get along whether trump and Zelensky
Meeting trump and Zelensky will be held in new York during the UN General Assembly hopes the charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine.
For the United States, it is important to be able to support Ukraine. In an interview with Ukrainian service “voice of America” said the charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor.
Taylor expressed confidence that the U.S. President is interested in is to assist Ukraine in overcoming corruption and to maintain during the struggle against the aggression of Russia.
“It’s important for Ukraine, it is important for Europe and it is important for the United States to Ukraine tamed corruption,” said Taylor.
Charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine expressed hope that the meeting trump and Zelensky will be held in two weeks, when both leaders will be in new York at the UN General Assembly.
“President trump knows your schedule of meetings, the President Zelensky has its own schedule. And we are talking about how to coordinate these schedules with each other,” said Taylor.
William Taylor stressed the importance of the meeting Zelensky and trump.
“It’s important for leaders to have a personal relationship. And some believe that those relationships can be very good. Just look at these two people! Apparently, they can well get along with each other. So this is an important moment,” said Taylor.
In his opinion, during the upcoming meeting the presidents can discuss the safety issue of U.S. aid to the Ukraine and fight against corruption.
