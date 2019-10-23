Look like 380 km/h from the cockpit of the fastest electric bike in the world
To get your dose of “speed” of adrenaline, the motorcycle racer Eva Hakansson had to take KillaJoule electric motorcycle on the salt plains of Gairdner in Australia. Expectations were met – the bike clocked up a record of 380 km/h and the whole process filmed.
Eva built your car yourself using a single wheel outrigger to give it stability four-wheeled vehicle with square nose surface, which corresponds to the motorcycle. Engine EVO Electric AFM-240 500 HP powered by a lithium nanophosphate batteries A123 Systems with a capacity of 400 V and 10 kWh.
The system uses two controllers Rinehart Motion Systems PM100, designed for a capacity of 400 horsepower each.
Dimensions KillaJoule is 5.7 m in length, 96.5 cm in height, weighing approximately 700 kg. Maximum speed of the machine, which she managed to reach 435 km/h, and this despite the fact that still not beaten her own world record for a motorcycle with a sidecar – 400 km/h.