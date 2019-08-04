“Look Mary”: Nastya Kamenskih again suspected pregnancy
Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky is now with her husband Potap holiday favorite in both the country of Italy.
In particular, on the island of Sardinia, the couple spends their “second honeymoon”, enjoying fully each other’s company, and delighting fans of bright pictures.
A few hours ago, the singer has published in his Instagramфото with a “piercing” look.
“Look Man”, signed the singer.
Fans immediately considered the hint of her pregnancy — obviously, by analogy with the Virgin Mary.
“Yakscho look Mar, then VI watna”, “Oh my God, ass like Kim, look Yak in Mar”, “Poglyad sahipligi”, “a Foreigner…even for a Ukrainian woman is not like… Hispaniola”they write.
Of course, not without ribald jokes: “I’m so beer every morning look”.
Such a reaction is hardly surprising: previous photo Nastya on Board caused no less controversy phantom: it fans saw a change in the figure of the singer, and some even suspected her pregnancy.
“Recovered much or are you pregnant?”, “She’s anorexic as a Board have to be?” “In my opinion, she was never skinny”, “I think you’re pregnant”, “Beremenosti”, “Irochka”, “it”, “it’s beautiful at any weight”, “it’s beautiful at any weight, Yes not pregnant she recovered people, the wedding took place, the surroundings, the more it is prone to obesity)”,— was listed in the comments of followers.
You the same time, one of podeschi aptly cleverly “pinned” haters, noticing that the negative Nastia write just women — men are all like that, well, girls, don’t be.
Note that Anastasia studiously avoids all questions about pregnancy and does not comment on speculation of fans.
As previously reported “FACTS” in mid-July Kamensky published a photo in the free Romper — fans considered under the outfit changed figure Nastya and once again suggested that she is expecting a baby.
