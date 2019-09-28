“Looked into each other’s eyes and were silent”: Zavorotnyuk told how he fell in love with Chernyshev
Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, to health which is now riveted the attention of many fans, was married three times. Family happiness and stability, the actress was only married to her third husband, star figure skater and partner Tatiana Navka Peter Chernyshev, writes KP.

Their romance began suddenly and unexpectedly, the shooting of the project “Dancing on ice”, which was attended by Anastasia and Peter. Even then, Chernyshev was the star of figure skating, and Zavorotnyuk — star movie. But when Anastasia first met her future husband on the ice, was fascinated by his athletic skills, courage and natural charisma.
In one of his interview about relations with Chernyshev, star of “My fair nanny” admitted: did not expect that she will twirl the novel. According to her, on that moment she never even thought of fleeting dalliances, because she was more serious, as it seemed to her plans — about family, children, career. However, to resist the Chernyshev it just failed.
“I stepped on the ice, and then pulls me Pete takes me in his arms, doing support, and it turns out that my face is in front of his face. We look into each other’s eyes, saying nothing. He exudes such kindness, strength and peace of mind that everything had disappeared. And somehow it was all clear, of course, and without words all is clear…”, — leads edition of the words of the actress.
Roman celebrities developed rapidly and harmoniously. And last year, she gave Peter a daughter Mila, which they presented to the public in the spring of this year.
